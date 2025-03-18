The Old Fashioned #147

Shelby Means has been a fast friend and key woman in the acoustic music scene at least as far back as the early days of the bluegrass band Della Mae. That’s when I first became aware of her powerful bass playing and singing anyway. In recent years, tens of thousands have come to know her as the driving rhythm machine in Molly Tuttle’s Golden Highway band, with whom she shared the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album. This week, Amy, hosting solo, premieres Shelby’s first single as a solo artist, previewing a full album coming later this year. After that auspicious start, the show winds through Amy’s cool tastes for old-time, early blues, and down-home Cajun music, so it helps it landed just around Mardis Gras. You’ll hear a new Alison Krauss single too!

Harry Choates - Allons A Lafeyette

Shelby Means - Streets of Boulder

Alison Krauss and Union Station - Granite Mills

The Faux Paws and Zoe Guigeno - Sneak Out the Back Door

Kristin Scott Benson, Gena Britt & Alison Brown - Ralph's Banjo Special

Sam Allison - Little Hat Jones

James McEleney - Handsome Molly

Cristina Vane feat. Molly Tuttle - Hear My Call

John Miller - Yew Piney Mountain

Blaze Foley - Rudee Down In New Orleans

Joe Liggins and the Honeydrippers - Goin' Back to New Orleans

Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys - La Danse De Mardis Gras

Clifton Chenier - Lafayette Waltz

Ellie Hakanson and friends - Not Soft Enough

John R. Miller - Press On

Michael Prewitt - Dark Clouds On the Cumberland