The Old Fashioned #154

After the breakup of the legendary and scene-shifting Carolina Chocolate Drops around 2015, Rhiannon Giddens spread her wings as an artist, making wide-ranging albums to universal acclaim and winning both a MacArthur Fellowship and a Pulitzer Prize. Her identity as an old-time fiddle and banjo player was set aside for a time, even as her thought leadership changed the national conversation around race and country music. This April however, she brought back the string band sound that launched the Drops with co-founding member Justin Robinson on fiddle, with their album What Did The Blackbird Say To The Crow? It came out on the eve of her new Biscuits & Banjos festival in Durham, NC, where the CCD got their start, which included the first reunion concert in ages. I’ll have a longer report about that weekend soon, but for now, we celebrate that event and album with several tracks in this hour. Also, new singles from Appalachian Road Show, Aaron Burdett, and the Kody Norris Show.

Benton Flippen - Durham's Bull

Appalachian Road Show - Della Jane's Heart

Magic Tuber String Band - A Dance On A Sunday Night

Laurie Lewis and Linda Ronstadt - Pretty Bird

Aaron Burdett - Honeybees

Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson - John Henry

Leyla McCalla - Heart of Gold

Taj Mahal - Candy Man

Don Vappie & Jazz Creole - La Ville Jacmel

Jimmy Martin and the Osborne Brothers - Chalk Up Another One

Del McCoury - Other Shore

Alison Brown - Choro Nuff

Joe Mullins and RR - Time Adds Up

Kody Norris Show - In The Circle

The New Coon Creek Girls - Fireball Mail

Sophie Wellington - Hy Patillon

New Grass Revival - A Good Woman's Love