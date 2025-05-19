The Old Fashioned #155
It was wonderful of mandolinist Carter Shilts of Chicken Wire Empire to reach out to us specifically with an early listen to their single “Fiddle And Song,” a rollicking celebration of the music we love. It’s a harbinger of Growing Pains, the Milwaukee band’s first LP in seven years, one that features guest turns by Jerry Douglas and Kyle Tuttle. I finally got to see these guys last fall at World of Bluegrass where I was transfixed by their instrumental virtuosity and musical smarts. At the same time, they didn’t sacrifice any bluegrass swing or veneration of the sounds that brought us all here. Americana UK got it right, citing “a variety which transcends genre and rewards careful listening.” We look forward to hearing and playing more Chicken Wire when the album comes out on June 1. Also new this week, “Followin’ You” is the exciting first single from East Nash Grass as they anticipate release of their third album, All God’s Children, later this year. Shelby Means dropped the song “Farm Girl” so we built a block around farms and gardens to celebrate spring. Our old school tracks come from the Seldom Scene and the Flatlanders in 1973 and 1972 respectively.
Kenny Baker - Washington County
East Nash Grass - Followin' You
Natalie Padilla - Vayu
The Flatlanders - Down In My Hometown
Gregg Welty - Don't Cross The River
Shelby Means - Farm Girl
The Seldom Scene - Gardens And Memories
Natalie Merchant feat. the Horse Flies - Down On Penny's Farm
Fred Eaglesmith - Thirty Years of Farming
Bob Carlin - Grasshopper Sitting On A Sweet Potato Vine -
Old And In The Way - I'm Not Broke But I'm Badly Bent
Nicholas Edwards Williams - Cotton Mill Girls
Valley Flower - It Rains Everywhere I Go
Forty Drop Few - Lady's Quadrille
Chicken Wire Empire - Fiddle and Song
Meredith Moon - The Ballad of Colten Boushie
Lonesome River Band - Blues