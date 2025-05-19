The Old Fashioned #155

It was wonderful of mandolinist Carter Shilts of Chicken Wire Empire to reach out to us specifically with an early listen to their single “Fiddle And Song,” a rollicking celebration of the music we love. It’s a harbinger of Growing Pains, the Milwaukee band’s first LP in seven years, one that features guest turns by Jerry Douglas and Kyle Tuttle. I finally got to see these guys last fall at World of Bluegrass where I was transfixed by their instrumental virtuosity and musical smarts. At the same time, they didn’t sacrifice any bluegrass swing or veneration of the sounds that brought us all here. Americana UK got it right, citing “a variety which transcends genre and rewards careful listening.” We look forward to hearing and playing more Chicken Wire when the album comes out on June 1. Also new this week, “Followin’ You” is the exciting first single from East Nash Grass as they anticipate release of their third album, All God’s Children, later this year. Shelby Means dropped the song “Farm Girl” so we built a block around farms and gardens to celebrate spring. Our old school tracks come from the Seldom Scene and the Flatlanders in 1973 and 1972 respectively.

Kenny Baker - Washington County

East Nash Grass - Followin' You

Natalie Padilla - Vayu

The Flatlanders - Down In My Hometown

Gregg Welty - Don't Cross The River

Shelby Means - Farm Girl

The Seldom Scene - Gardens And Memories

Natalie Merchant feat. the Horse Flies - Down On Penny's Farm

Fred Eaglesmith - Thirty Years of Farming

Bob Carlin - Grasshopper Sitting On A Sweet Potato Vine -

Old And In The Way - I'm Not Broke But I'm Badly Bent

Nicholas Edwards Williams - Cotton Mill Girls

Valley Flower - It Rains Everywhere I Go

Forty Drop Few - Lady's Quadrille

Chicken Wire Empire - Fiddle and Song

Meredith Moon - The Ballad of Colten Boushie

Lonesome River Band - Blues