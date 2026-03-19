The Old Fashioned #196

Nashville’s Bob Minner has straddled the worlds of country music and bluegrass like few others in the modern era as a songwriter and guitar picker. More than 30 years ago, the Missouri native signed on with his lifelong friend Tim McGraw. More recently he’s written songs cut by The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jim Lauderdale, Blue Highway and others. Signed now to Billy Blue Records, Minner’s releasing new music of his own, the latest being “Kentucky Bluebird,” written by Don Cook and Wally Wilson back in the 80s and released as an enhanced, posthumous demo recording by Keith Whitley. Minner and McGraw both love Whitley and have used this song as a warm-up before going on stage. So here, McGraw lends his voice, as does Lori McKenna, on a lovely new take on the song. Also this week, Jesse Smathers reworks the old jug band number “Take A Drink On Me” with old-time flair, while Joe Newberry and April Verch welcome spring with the new album and title cut “Blessing On The Wing.”

Flatt & Scruggs with Doc Watson - Lonesome Reuben

Jesse Smathers - Take A Drink On Me

Jim Shumate - Katy Hill

Appalachian Road Show - Rosalie McFall

Newberry & Verch - Blessing On The Wing

Melissa Chilinski - Spotted Pony

Ashby Frank - Midnight Highway

Curly Weaver - Leg Iron Blues

Carson Peters & Iron Mountain - To Make A Long Heartache Short

Flatt & Scruggs with Doc Watson - Liberty

Darren Nicholson - All Trains Come To Pass

Happy Trails, Prospector - Happy Hollow

Peggy Seeger - Come Along John

The Local Honeys - I Love You, Charlene

A.P. Rogers - Wild Bill Jones

Bob Minner - Kentucky Bluebird

Tyler Childers - Jenny Lynn

Chance McCoy - Take Em Away

Doc Watson - Ready For The Times To Get Better