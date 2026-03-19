The Old Fashioned #196
Nashville’s Bob Minner has straddled the worlds of country music and bluegrass like few others in the modern era as a songwriter and guitar picker. More than 30 years ago, the Missouri native signed on with his lifelong friend Tim McGraw. More recently he’s written songs cut by The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Jim Lauderdale, Blue Highway and others. Signed now to Billy Blue Records, Minner’s releasing new music of his own, the latest being “Kentucky Bluebird,” written by Don Cook and Wally Wilson back in the 80s and released as an enhanced, posthumous demo recording by Keith Whitley. Minner and McGraw both love Whitley and have used this song as a warm-up before going on stage. So here, McGraw lends his voice, as does Lori McKenna, on a lovely new take on the song. Also this week, Jesse Smathers reworks the old jug band number “Take A Drink On Me” with old-time flair, while Joe Newberry and April Verch welcome spring with the new album and title cut “Blessing On The Wing.”
Flatt & Scruggs with Doc Watson - Lonesome Reuben
Jesse Smathers - Take A Drink On Me
Jim Shumate - Katy Hill
Appalachian Road Show - Rosalie McFall
Newberry & Verch - Blessing On The Wing
Melissa Chilinski - Spotted Pony
Ashby Frank - Midnight Highway
Curly Weaver - Leg Iron Blues
Carson Peters & Iron Mountain - To Make A Long Heartache Short
Flatt & Scruggs with Doc Watson - Liberty
Darren Nicholson - All Trains Come To Pass
Happy Trails, Prospector - Happy Hollow
Peggy Seeger - Come Along John
The Local Honeys - I Love You, Charlene
A.P. Rogers - Wild Bill Jones
Bob Minner - Kentucky Bluebird
Tyler Childers - Jenny Lynn
Chance McCoy - Take Em Away
Doc Watson - Ready For The Times To Get Better