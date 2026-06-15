The Old Fashioned #208

A bunch of experienced Kentucky-based bluegrass musicians who happened to be good friends (and vice versa) started getting together to jam on Thursdays during the Covid pause. So when they decided to put together a formal band, the name Throwdown Thursday came to mind. Newly signed to Mountain Fever Records, the group includes Kati Penn-Jenkins on fiddle and vocals, Justin Jenkins on banjo, Evan Maynard on mandolin and vocals, Ronald Mosley on guitar, Kyle Perkins on bass, and Austin Maynard on harmony vocals. We’re digging the much-loved and covered Shawn Camp and Billy Burnett song, “My Love Will Not Change,” a good showcase for Kati’s voice and fiddling. That arrives late in the show, but on the way, a block of music chosen by Amy (who hosts solo this week) features artists playing at the Mt. Airy, NC fiddle convention and contest. She was excited to see a new album out from the folk duo Mama’s Broke. And she brings New Orleans band The Clover Valley Boys to the Old Fashioned for the first time.

Brad Leftwich and Carlie Marion - Mississippi Sawyer

Windy Hill - This Rambler's Ramblin'

Josh Fortenberry - Is It Me?

The Little Mercies - Let The People Dance

Mama's Broke - The Nameless

Camp Creek Boys - Lonesome Road Blues

Jim Eanes - Natural Bridge Blues

Kirk Sutphin - John Brown's Dream

Five Mile Mountain Road - Next Sunday Darling Is My Birthday

Ralph Stanley Clinch Mountain Boys - Chicken Reel

The Clover Valley Boys - Bum Bum Blues

Willi Carlisle - Wildflowers Growin'

Elizabeth Cotten - Vastapol

The Cooke Duet - Death Is Just A Dream

Throwdown Thursday - My Love Will Not Change

The Delmore Brothers - The Fugitive's Lament

Rickey Wasson - Farther Along

Jarrod Walker - Libby Phillips Rag

Jerry Douglas - The Wild Rumpus