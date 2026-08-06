The Old Fashioned #214
Years ago, one of my most trusted music hound recommendation friends urged me to check out a Canadian folk duo called the Small Glories, and when I did, I was blown away, especially in live performance and especially by the bold charm of singer Cara Luft. Alas the Glories have gone on to glory as a band, but Cara, a veteran of the great and legendary Wailin’ Jennys, is out with My Heart Will Always Be, her first solo album in 13 years. Some of it’s more rhythmic and Americana feeling, but we’re happy to share the clawhammer-driven title track. The album’s been available in physical formats and download sale only, but it will soon be streaming. Also this week, the exciting first single from Linday Lou’s upcoming all-star album Bluegrass Women, a new instrumental from Alan Bibey inspired by his late mentor Herschel Sizemore, a new album from Ashby Frank, and a naturalistic new single by Michael Prewitt.
Paul Kramer w Brazilbilly - Home In San Antone
Lindsay Lou - All I Ever Loved Was You
Alan Bibey - Uncle Hershel
Bad Livers - Git Them Pretty Girls
Bronywn - Johnny Ray
Thomas Cassell - Makin' Some Noise
Laurie Lewis - Who Will Watch The Home Place
The Freight Hoppers - Young Emily
Brad and Ken Kolodner - Shuckin' The Brush
Michael Prewitt - Notes On The Scale Of Consciousness
Cara Luft - My Heart Will Always Be
Aaron Jonah Lewis and Ed Hicks - Whoop Em Up Cindy
Ashby Frank - Knee Deep In Bluegrass
Tim Stafford - Right Amount of Wrong
The Ruth & Ben Stringband - Sweet Lizzie
Chris Jones And The Night Drivers - Deeper Call
Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - Anxious Rows