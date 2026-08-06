The Old Fashioned #214

Years ago, one of my most trusted music hound recommendation friends urged me to check out a Canadian folk duo called the Small Glories, and when I did, I was blown away, especially in live performance and especially by the bold charm of singer Cara Luft. Alas the Glories have gone on to glory as a band, but Cara, a veteran of the great and legendary Wailin’ Jennys, is out with My Heart Will Always Be, her first solo album in 13 years. Some of it’s more rhythmic and Americana feeling, but we’re happy to share the clawhammer-driven title track. The album’s been available in physical formats and download sale only, but it will soon be streaming. Also this week, the exciting first single from Linday Lou’s upcoming all-star album Bluegrass Women, a new instrumental from Alan Bibey inspired by his late mentor Herschel Sizemore, a new album from Ashby Frank, and a naturalistic new single by Michael Prewitt.

Paul Kramer w Brazilbilly - Home In San Antone

Lindsay Lou - All I Ever Loved Was You

Alan Bibey - Uncle Hershel

Bad Livers - Git Them Pretty Girls

Bronywn - Johnny Ray

Thomas Cassell - Makin' Some Noise

Laurie Lewis - Who Will Watch The Home Place

The Freight Hoppers - Young Emily

Brad and Ken Kolodner - Shuckin' The Brush

Michael Prewitt - Notes On The Scale Of Consciousness

Cara Luft - My Heart Will Always Be

Aaron Jonah Lewis and Ed Hicks - Whoop Em Up Cindy

Ashby Frank - Knee Deep In Bluegrass

Tim Stafford - Right Amount of Wrong

The Ruth & Ben Stringband - Sweet Lizzie

Chris Jones And The Night Drivers - Deeper Call

Cahalen Morrison & Eli West - Anxious Rows