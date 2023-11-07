© 2023 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Words & Music with Jillian and Bill Nershi and Jason Haan from The String Cheese Incident

WMOT
Published November 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM CST

This week, host Jessie Scott is joined by Bill and Jillian Nershi and Jason Haan from The String Cheese Incident.

The trio discuss playing with Willie Nelson, involving the String Cheese Incident family in their projects, and crafting songs based on personal experiences. They also performed "Eventually", "She's A Pistol", and "Colorado Bluebird Sky" live from The Purple Building in East Nashville.

Want more Words & Music? Check out our NPR Live Sessions page to watch the full catalog of 100+ episodes from your favorite Americana artist.
Video
Related Content