Words & Music with Jillian and Bill Nershi and Jason Haan from The String Cheese Incident

This week, host Jessie Scott is joined by Bill and Jillian Nershi and Jason Haan from The String Cheese Incident.

The trio discuss playing with Willie Nelson, involving the String Cheese Incident family in their projects, and crafting songs based on personal experiences. They also performed "Eventually", "She's A Pistol", and "Colorado Bluebird Sky" live from The Purple Building in East Nashville.

Want more Words & Music? Check out our NPR Live Sessions page to watch the full catalog of 100+ episodes from your favorite Americana artist.