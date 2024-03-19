© 2024 WMOT
30A Songwriters Sessions with Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams

WMOT
Published March 19, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams performed "Desert Island Dreams", "A Little Better" and "The Way You Make Me Feel" at a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for WMOT's annual 30A Songwriters Sessions.

Watch clips from their performance below, and tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 p.m. to listen to the full set and interview with Jessie Scott.

Stay tuned for more 30A Songwriters Sessions, with performances from The Reverend Shawn Amos, KT Tunstall, Jon Muq and more.
Video Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams30A Songwriters Sessions30A Songwriters Festival
