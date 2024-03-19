30A Songwriters Sessions with Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams

Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams performed "Desert Island Dreams", "A Little Better" and "The Way You Make Me Feel" at a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for WMOT's annual 30A Songwriters Sessions.

Watch clips from their performance below, and tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 p.m. to listen to the full set and interview with Jessie Scott.

Stay tuned for more 30A Songwriters Sessions, with performances from The Reverend Shawn Amos, KT Tunstall, Jon Muq and more.