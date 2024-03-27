Watch LIVE: Sarah Jarosz and John R. Miller for WMOT's Wired In series on April 3rd at 7 p.m. CST

Get ready for our next Wired In show at Riverside Revival on Wednesday, April 3rd. We'll feature Sarah Jarosz and John R. Miller, making for quite a humdinger.

Jarosz is of course a multi-Grammy winning artist who's taken a joyful, poppish new turn on her album Polaroid Lovers. Miller is a clever and wry songcrafter with an organic appeal and two acclaimed albums on Rounder Records.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show will kick off at 7 p.m.

Watch the live broadcast for FREE via the web player below, or listen live on the radio at 89.5 FM and on our app.

This event is a Wired In member exclusive. If you're a member, check your email for an RSVP.

Not a member? For $20/month, Wired In members get two tickets to our exclusive shows and help keep the music playing on WMOT. Become a Wired In Member today by donating here.