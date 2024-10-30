Watch LIVE: The McCrary Sisters and The Wild Feathers for WMOT's Wired In Series on November 6th at 7:00 p.m. CDT

Next Wednesday, The McCrary Sisters and The Wild Feathers perform at Riverside Revival for WMOT's Wired In concert series.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Tune in to our YouTube page to watch the live broadcast for FREE. Listen live on the radio at WMOT 89.5 FM or on our mobile app.

Want a guaranteed seat? Become a Wired In member for $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive shows each month. Learn more about becoming a member here.