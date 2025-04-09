Watch LIVE: Sierra Hull, Mike Farris, and Cristina Vane on April 16th at 6:30 p.m. CDT for WMOT's Wired In Series

Next Wednesday, watch live performances from Sierra Hull, Mike Farris, and Cristina Vane from Riverside Revival for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m.

Tune in to our YouTube page to watch the live broadcast for free, or listen live on the radio at WMOT 89.5 FM or on our mobile app.

Want to be there in person? Become a Wired In member for $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive monthly shows. Learn more about becoming a member here.