Watch LIVE: Sierra Hull, Mike Farris, and Cristina Vane on April 16th at 6:30 p.m. CDT for WMOT's Wired In Series

WMOT
Published April 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT

Next Wednesday, watch live performances from Sierra Hull, Mike Farris, and Cristina Vane from Riverside Revival for WMOT's monthly Wired In concert series.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 6:30 p.m.

Tune in to our YouTube page to watch the live broadcast for free, or listen live on the radio at WMOT 89.5 FM or on our mobile app.

Want to be there in person? Become a Wired In member for $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive monthly shows. Learn more about becoming a member here.
Video LivestreamsSierra HullCristina Vane
  • Roots Radio News
    Roots Star Sierra Hull Steps Out On The Indie Music High Wire 
    Craig Havighurst
    Sierra Hull brings a measure of small-town delight and innocence to roots and bluegrass that perfectly compliments her innate gifts and her formal schooling in high level music-making. The mandolinist, songwriter, singer, and band leader has emerged, since her youthful debut in 2008, as a star of her field and an inspiring figure in Americana. Her four IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year awards are part of the story. But so is her composing, her collaborating and her records. The first in five years - and her first independent release - is A Tip Toe High Wire, coming March 7. This episode complements a bio-oriented show in 2018, emphasizing Hull’s recent work with Béla Fleck, Cory Wong and others, and of course the thought behind and production of her newest release.
  • Video
    Wired In with Cristina Vane
    Cristina Vane performs live for WMOT's Wired In series at The Skydeck in Nashville, TN on June 26, 2022.
  • Video
    Introducing The Wired In Sessions With A Backstage Triple Play
    The full potential of WMOT’s new Riverside Revival radio and video studio is coming into focus. Wired In has been doing its monthly thing in the main hall - a former church sanctuary turned lovely venue - since late 2022. Now our team has launched a new Wired In Sessions series capturing intimate backstage performances by the outstanding artists who join us for our coveted members' shows in the big room. Now on video, short sets by Jeremie Albino, Olivia Wolf, and Them Coulee Boys.