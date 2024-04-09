30A Songwriters Sessions with The Reverend Shawn Amos

The Reverend Shawn Amos performed "Weight of the World", "Stranger Than Today" and "Revelation" at a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for WMOT's annual 30A Songwriters Sessions.

Watch clips from his performance below, and tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 p.m. to listen to the full set and interview with host Jessie Scott.

Stay tuned for more 30A Songwriters Sessions, with performances from KT Tunstall, Kelly Willis, Jon Muq and more.