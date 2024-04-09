© 2024 WMOT
30A Songwriters Sessions with The Reverend Shawn Amos

WMOT
Published April 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

The Reverend Shawn Amos performed "Weight of the World", "Stranger Than Today" and "Revelation" at a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for WMOT's annual 30A Songwriters Sessions.

Watch clips from his performance below, and tune in to WMOT tonight at 7 p.m. to listen to the full set and interview with host Jessie Scott.

Stay tuned for more 30A Songwriters Sessions, with performances from KT Tunstall, Kelly Willis, Jon Muq and more.
Video 30A Songwriters SessionsThe Reverend Shawn Amos30A Songwriters Festival
