Wired In Sessions with Wreckless Strangers

Before their main stage performance at Riverside Revival last week, Wreckless Strangers stopped by WMOT's backstage studio to play stripped-down versions of "I Found A Way", "Dirty Soul", and "Downstream" from their upcoming record 'Dirty Souls'.

Watch the video below, or on the WMOT YouTube channel, where you can find more Wired In Sessions from more emerging artists.

Don't miss out on another event. Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month to get two tickets to our exclusive, monthly performance series. Learn more about becoming a member here.